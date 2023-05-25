Man gets prison sentence for road rage stabbing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Chenango County man was sentenced to four years in prison in Broome County Court Thursday, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Michael G. Seaman, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted assault in the first degree, a felony. Season admitted that on Oct. 18, 2022, in the Town of Fenton, he tried to cause serious injury to an 18-year-old man by stabbing him in the leg with a knife during a road rage altercation.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Seaman followed the victim from Upper Front Street in Binghamton to 1312 State Route 369 in the Town of Fenton, where he stabbed him. The victim required surgery.

Seaman was found later that day and had no prior criminal history. He also waived his right to an appeal.

As part of his sentencing, Seaman will face five years of post-release supervision after his release from prison.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.