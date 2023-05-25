NYSOFA makes stop in Broome County, wants feedback on proposed Four-Year Plan

ENDWELL (WBNG) - The New York State Office for the Aging is currently looking for feedback on its proposed 4-Year Plan to be sent to the federal government. From May 22 through May 26, the network is traveling to get recommendations on priorities.

During the process, representatives will head to eight regions to go over the proposed 4-Year Plan.

“We deliver our plan to the Administration on Community Living,” said Assistant Director for Healthy Living and Longevity Charlie Williams. “I believe every state has a similar requirement and how they do it is prescribed by law. Their nuances, execution, and local programs are their own.”

May 24 is the only stop in the Southern Tier, which was held Wednesday afternoon at the Broome West Senior Center.

Williams said the plan through May 26 is to have a presence in both rural and urban areas to get feedback that “reflects the diversity of New York State.” Other public forum locations include Central New York, Long Island, Western New York, Hudson Valley, Finger Lakes, New York City, and the North Country.

“I don’t think our plan will succeed if it’s not informed by the people that’s going to be impacted,” said Williams. “So we conducted a statewide community aging preferences survey. We had 26,000 respondents from a cohort of older adults 60 and over.. we’re out here doing our town halls.”

According to Willams, several focus areas include long-term care reform, addressing Covid-19, targeting and equity, building system capacity, and caregiving support.

Being in a more rural environment, 12 News asked him about priorities when it comes to transportation.

“Transportation is important to link you to your community of choice and get you to the services and support you need,” said Williams. “Transportation will always be a forefront of our mission.”

On the 4-Year Plan website, based on the survey with over 26,000 responses, 73% of respondents rated their community as “excellent or good” when it comes to the ease of “getting to places they like to visit.”

In the coming months, a final plan will be assembled.

If you couldn’t make it out on May 24, senior residents or caregivers can share thoughts and concerns by sending an email to fouryearplan@aging.NY.gov. For further details, visit the website for the 4-Year Plan.

