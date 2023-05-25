Protestors gather in front of Molinaro’s office over debt-ceiling concerns

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Indivisible Binghamton gathered to protest outside Representative Marc Molinaro’s (R, NY-19) Office in Binghamton Thursday afternoon.

Indivisible Actions describes itself as a liberal organization that aims to protect the values and rights of people in the Binghamton area are upheld by locally elected officials. On Thursday, they gathered in front of Molinaro’s office to bring attention to, what they call, the “GOP debt ceiling crisis.”

The group was joined by members from Veterans For Peace, Sierra Club, among others.

According to the Co-Lead of Indivisible Binghamton, Lori Wahila, today’s protest targeted slashes in funding for Medicaid, education cuts, cuts toward veteran services, SNAP & Food stamp cuts, climate change research cuts and cuts toward policing.

“If this debt ceiling is increased and voted on within the next seven days, we’re going to default on our debts and it’s going to be massive,” said Wahila. “Disastrous outcome to our local economy, our economy in the United States and our global economy.”

A spokesperson for Molinaro described Indivisible Action as a far-left group.

“Their aim is to get negative news stories about Representative Molinaro,” said the spokesperson. “Individble shows up to protest most of our events and has always been peaceful.”

A decision on the debt ceiling must be made by Congress by June 1.

