Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-24-23)

(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournament was in full swing on Wednesday, May 24. Check out the scores from the day’s action.

Class A:

#1 Horseheads - 9, #3 Union-Endicott - 2 (Game 2)

Class B:

#6 Lansing - 1, #2 Owego - 0

Class C:

#9 Bainbridge-Guilford - 14, #4 Union Springs - 13

#6 Schuyler - 12, #2 Thomas A. Edison - 8

Class D:

#6 Charlotte Valley - 6, #2 Edmeston/Morris - 2

#4 Afton - 2, #1 Deposit-Hancock - 5

