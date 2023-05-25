Section 4 baseball tournament scores (5-24-23)
(WBNG) - The Section 4 baseball tournament was in full swing on Wednesday, May 24. Check out the scores from the day’s action.
Class A:
#1 Horseheads - 9, #3 Union-Endicott - 2 (Game 2)
Class B:
#6 Lansing - 1, #2 Owego - 0
Class C:
#9 Bainbridge-Guilford - 14, #4 Union Springs - 13
#6 Schuyler - 12, #2 Thomas A. Edison - 8
Class D:
#6 Charlotte Valley - 6, #2 Edmeston/Morris - 2
#4 Afton - 2, #1 Deposit-Hancock - 5
