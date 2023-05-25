‘Shows for the entire family’: Broadway in Binghamton highlights 2023-2024 season

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Exciting news for theatergoers in the Southern Tier, Broadway in Binghamton has announced the shows for the 2023-2024 season.

The 2022-2023 season of Broadway in Binghamton brought laughs, smiles, cheers and even tears to audience members at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

“To have this season that was filled with some classics, and for me particularly, I was happy about the family shows and being able to bring young people to the theatre,” said President & Founder of NAC Entertainment Albert Nocciolino. “So we had a great season.”

He said the upcoming 2023-2024 season has a little something for everyone.

“Balance is important to us,” said Nocciolino. “We work so hard to bring new shows, classics: Shows for the entire family.”

Nocciolino described this year’s lineup:

“We kick off the season with Pretty Woman from that great movie, then what we call a classic, Hairspray. The show has been touring now for a couple of years moving around the country with a tremendous amount of success. One that we can’t call a classic, but really is when you think about where it came from, Little Women, we are hoping that will appeal to the families. Certainly, Jesus Christ Superstar after 50 years falls right into a mammoth if you will, big classic. This new production will bring people who know the title and those who haven’t seen the show will really enjoy it. Then of course, always wonderful to have a family show with Shrek, everybody is familiar with the movie, and of course, was on Broadway several years ago.”

A season of shows bringing the bright lights of Broadway to the Southern Tier.

“When the curtain goes up, or the lights go out and something magical happens on stage and you eventually connect, hopefully, what I like to say with your head, your heart, your brain, your soul and you’re moved to another place and have a moment where it’s pretty special,” said Nocciolino. “It’s not on your iPad, it’s not on your phone, it’s not on your screen, it’s taking place in front of you. It’s real; it’s live; it’s real-time; it’s beautiful; it’s the magic of theater.

To learn more about how to become a season ticket holder and other information about Broadway in Binghamton click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.