Trooper justified in deadly shooting of gun-wielding teen

By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HERRICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- A Pennsylvania State Trooper is justified in the shooting and killing of a juvenile in early May, the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey said an investigation conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police itself and detectives from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office determined the trooper had reason to shoot and kill and juvenile that was brandishing a handgun and pointing it at law enforcement on May 4.

That trooper will not be charged with any criminal offenses.

On May 5, Pennsylvania State Police announced that the 15-year-old was encountered in a wooded area in Herrick Township and despite multiple attempts to get the juvenile to drop the weapon, he did not. Troopers said the juvenile presented an immediate danger to law enforcement before he was killed.

On Thursday, Ondrey said the shooting was preceded by a threat of violence made on an online message board. Troopers were made aware that the teenager had left his home with a gun and a search for the teen’s safety followed.

Ondrey said troopers followed the teen through the woods and marsh. They offered him a plan to surrender and demanded he drop the gun. A trooper fired three shots at the juvenile when he pointed a gun toward law enforcement. Ondrey noted that the teen still pointed the gun at troopers after the first two shots were fired.

The teen was taken to Robert Packer Hospital by helicopter where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

