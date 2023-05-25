Warming up through the holiday weekend

By Howard Manges
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Areas of frost likely. Low: 31-39

Friday: Sunny. Morning frost possible. High: 64-68

Friday Night: Clear and not as cold. Low: 38-43

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny. High: 80, Low: 54

Forecast Discussion:

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect tonight for all counties from 1am through 8am Friday. Lows will range in the 30s. Tonight will NOT be a repeat of last week’s freeze.

High pressure remains in control all through the holiday weekend. Sunny weather is on tap and there is no chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s Saturday to around 80 Sunday.

For Memorial Day, temperatures will be in the low 80s. We’ll stay in a summery pattern for a good chunk of next week. Unfortunately, rain chances are at an extreme premium right now and there is very little chance of it through at least next Thursday, June 2.

