Binghamton baseball splits day with UMBC, UMass Lowell, to stay alive in America East Tournament

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - After losing to second-seeded UMBC 7-3 and on the edge of elimination down three runs to UMass Lowell, BU scored eight runs in the seventh inning to rally past the River Hawks 10-5 on Thursday night. The Bearcats have won two of three tournament games, the first win came with a 14-6 elimination win over NJIT on Wednesday.

Against fifth-seeded UMass Lowell, BU trailed 5-2 and had been kept off the board in four straight innings (and five of six) before staging their eight-run barrage. In the deciding frame, BU batted around, sent 12 men to the plate, and used six hits – two of which were home runs – to turn the tide and eliminate the River Hawks for the second straight season.

