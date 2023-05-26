Cranking up the heat

Frost Advisory for the entire area excluding southern Wayne County, until 8 AM.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 66 (62-70) Wind N 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, cool. Low 40 (38-44) Wind L&V

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, mild. High 74 (72-78) Wind N Calm-5 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool. Low 48 Wind L&V

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High 80 Low 54

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. High 82 Low 54

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 54

As high pressure settles into the Great Lakes, it’s going to be a pleasant start to the

Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will slowly warm over the next few days.

Bad news if you’re looking for rain. As the high drifts to the east, it will keep an

area of low pressure well to our south.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions continue next week.

