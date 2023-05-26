Developer plans to open new business where The Colonial once was

(Gray TV Stations)
By Matthew Benninger and Scott Sasina
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A building that once hosted the popular The Colonial bar and restaurant in Binghamton may have a new business inside of it soon.

Developer Mark Yonaty confirmed with 12 News that he had signed a lease for the space on Court Street.

Yonaty said he wants to open a sports bar at the location called Courtside Bar & Grill. He’s hoping to have it open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The Colonial and its sister restaurant, Dos Rios, closed in April 2022, after accusations of sexual misconduct at a nearby location generated on social media. The accusations involved owners of the businesses. The owners, and a brother of one of them, have been charged with rape and drug felonies. They are awaiting trial.

12 News asked Yonaty if the former owners being indicted on criminal charges impacted his decision at all in wanting to open a new bar at the same location.

“It didn’t impact me, it didn’t impact my thought whatsoever,” Yonaty said. “It’s just time to turn the page, get things going back downtown, and create the energy that once existed here on this corner. I think everyone’s ready and looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to it as well.”

Stone Fox, another sister restaurant of the aforementioned two, is still open.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper justified in deadly shooting of gun-wielding teen
Cinema Saver in Endicott to close for good this summer
Man gets prison sentence for road rage stabbing
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Latest News

Molinaro introduces bill to stop Gov. Hochul from using schools as migrant shelters
Ross Park Zoo receives $250,000 for renovations
Ross Park Zoo receives $250,000 for renovations
Binghamton baseball splits day with UMBC, UMass Lowell, to stay alive in America East Tournament