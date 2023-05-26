Developer plans to open new business where The Colonial once was

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A building that once hosted the popular The Colonial bar and restaurant in Binghamton may have a new business inside of it soon.

Developer Mark Yonaty confirmed with 12 News that he had signed a lease for the space on Court Street.

Yonaty said he wants to open a sports bar at the location called Courtside Bar & Grill. He’s hoping to have it open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

The Colonial and its sister restaurant, Dos Rios, closed in April 2022, after accusations of sexual misconduct at a nearby location generated on social media. The accusations involved owners of the businesses. The owners, and a brother of one of them, have been charged with rape and drug felonies. They are awaiting trial.

12 News asked Yonaty if the former owners being indicted on criminal charges impacted his decision at all in wanting to open a new bar at the same location.

“It didn’t impact me, it didn’t impact my thought whatsoever,” Yonaty said. “It’s just time to turn the page, get things going back downtown, and create the energy that once existed here on this corner. I think everyone’s ready and looking forward to it, and I’m looking forward to it as well.”

Stone Fox, another sister restaurant of the aforementioned two, is still open.

