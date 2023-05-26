Flash Back Friday: Shady Strong ALS Awareness

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- (WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Today, Around the Tiers catches up with President of Shady Strong Kristen Oliver to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit out. The organization was a June 2022 recipient.

