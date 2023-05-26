Molinaro introduces bill to stop Gov. Hochul from using schools as migrant shelters

(WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro has introduced new federal legislation in an effort to stop Governor Kathy Hochul from using schools to shelter migrants.

Molinaro introduced the Schools Not Shelters Act to stop the governor’s plan to house migrants in SUNY College dorms in Upstate New York and public school gymnasiums, which are currently being used as shelters.

Molinaro’s bill will prohibit schools that received federal funding from being used as shelters for migrants.

“I’m fighting to stop Governor Hochul from using schools and colleges as shelters for migrants,” Molinaro said in a statement. “Upstate New York taxpayers pay thousands of dollars to support our public education system. SUNY college students pay thousands of dollars for room and board; our schools are not shelters.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar declared a State of Emergency regarding the potential of migrants being shipped from New York City to Broome County. He said the county could not sustain any number of migrants.

Several other counties have also declared a State of Emergency regarding this issue.

