Open dialogue, support the center of interactive event to address youth mental health

Binghamton (WBNG) - With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, it was timely for Broome-Tioga BOCES to host the space for the interactive event “Hiding in Plain Sight: A Spotlight on Youth Mental Health.”

Supervisor of Community Schools with Broome-Tioga BOCES Sara Fontana said this event was meant to serve as a way to be inclusive and break barriers by welcoming parents, youth, caregivers, healthcare providers, teachers, and more in person and via Zoom.

Throughout the span of the event, there was a screening of “Hiding in Plain Sight”, dinner, a panel for discussion, and the opportunity to talk about mental health.

”We have a regional group of superintendents that meet regularly to talk about issues in the schools and the community. This was an ask based on needs here in our community,” said Fontana. “Mental health has been considered taboo, something that we don’t talk enough about. We want students feeling accepted and safe in schools and being able to get the help and support that they need.”

If you struggle with mental health but couldn’t attend or didn’t know about the event, Fontana said a good starting point would be to get in touch with Broome County Mental Health to then get connected to the proper resources.

Fontana said this marked the last installment in a series for 2023, but is optimistic for its return in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.