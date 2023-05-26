Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper justified in deadly shooting of gun-wielding teen
Cinema Saver in Endicott to close for good this summer
Man gets prison sentence for road rage stabbing
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Latest News

FILE - Iowa's Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in...
Iowa law limits gender identity instruction, removes books depicting sex acts from school libraries
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
Molinaro introduces bill to stop Gov. Hochul from using schools as migrant shelters
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
South Carolina Sens. Penry Gustafson, R-Camden, left, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, center, and...
Judge halts South Carolina’s new stricter abortion law until state Supreme Court review