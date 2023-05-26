Ross Park Zoo receives $250,000 for renovations

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo announced the completion of renovations made to some of its animal habitats in time for its 148th season.

Representatives for the zoo said with the support of Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123), it was able to secure $250,000 in funding for numerous projects in the park. One of those projects is its newly renovated wolf habitat.

“It’s widely known that this is the fifth oldest zoo in the country; we’re very proud that it’s here,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo. “That’s why its important that all levels of government come together and support this zoo.”

The habitat will include wheelchair-accessible ramps, new flooring walls and more. Phillip Ginter, the director of the Ross Park Zoo, noted additional upgrades that are being made so they park may be open in the wintertime.

Ginter said the zoo is excited to share the space with community members and guests.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper justified in deadly shooting of gun-wielding teen
Cinema Saver in Endicott to close for good this summer
Man gets prison sentence for road rage stabbing
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Latest News

Ross Park Zoo receives $250,000 for renovations
Binghamton baseball splits day with UMBC, UMass Lowell, to stay alive in America East Tournament
Highlights: Edmeston/Morris vs. Deposit-Hancock (Section 4 Class D softball semifinals)
Highlights: Susquehanna Valley vs. Windsor (Section 4 Class B softball semifinals)