Ross Park Zoo receives $250,000 for renovations

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo announced the completion of renovations made to some of its animal habitats in time for its 148th season.

Representatives for the zoo said with the support of Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123), it was able to secure $250,000 in funding for numerous projects in the park. One of those projects is its newly renovated wolf habitat.

“It’s widely known that this is the fifth oldest zoo in the country; we’re very proud that it’s here,” said Assemblywoman Lupardo. “That’s why its important that all levels of government come together and support this zoo.”

The habitat will include wheelchair-accessible ramps, new flooring walls and more. Phillip Ginter, the director of the Ross Park Zoo, noted additional upgrades that are being made so they park may be open in the wintertime.

Ginter said the zoo is excited to share the space with community members and guests.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.