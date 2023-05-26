Tioga Opportunities Inc. celebrates Countryside Community Center’s 30th anniversary

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga Opportunities Inc.’s Countryside Community Center held a celebratory luncheon Thursday afternoon to commemorate the center’s 30th anniversary.

The community was invited to enjoy lunch, music and a community art show to celebrate the occasion.

The center offers a variety of programming but at the heart of it all is a commercial kitchen which Executive Director Maureen Abbott said serves a large number of older adults.

“We provide many meals,” said Abbott. “Last year we provided 27,500 meals that were prepared boxed and distributed to older adults who are homebound and do not have the opportunity to get nutritious meals.”

Originally opened as a senior center, in the past 30 years Tioga Opportunities has turned the building into a community center that offers something for people of all ages.

“We have many groups come in and access the center for arts and crafts classes, for bingo and for different meetings that various groups have here so it really is in its truest sense a community center,” said Abbott.

Abbott said the most rewarding part of her work is giving community members access to important and helpful resources.

“Helping other people become self-sufficient, enabling them and empowering them to get the skills and resources they need to be financially stable. That’s what Tioga Opportunities is all about,” said Abbott.

The organization also celebrating Community Action Month today. Abbott said community action organizations like Tioga Opportunities are a lifeline for those in need.

“The power of community action and the community action network certainly was seen during COVID-19, and it continues to be, I believe, a cornerstone for what this country is all about,” said Abbott.

You can learn more about the variety of programming the community center offers on its website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.