Warm holiday weekend

No rain in sight
By Connor Thompson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**FROST ADVISORY 2 AM- 8 AM FRIDAY FOR TIOGA COUNTY**

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Frost possible. Low: 36-43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 70-79.

(WBNG)

Saturday Night: Mainly clear skies and not as cold. Low: 43-50.

Sunday: Warm with sunshine. High: 81. Low: 52.

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 84. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 82. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 83. Low: 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Low: 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Low: 56.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather will be the storyline as high pressure settles in overhead. Lows tonight will fall into the low-40s. A Frost Advisory is posted for Tioga County for temperatures falling into the mid-30s.

The Memorial Day weekend will feature sunny skies and warm temperatures, with highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper-70s and low-80s. Memorial Day itself will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

The sunny and warm weather remains for the rest of the week, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper justified in deadly shooting of gun-wielding teen
Cinema Saver in Endicott to close for good this summer
Man gets prison sentence for road rage stabbing
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Latest News

wbng
Cranking up the heat
WATCH OUT FOR SUNBURN!
Warming up through the holiday weekend
Warming up through the holiday weekend
An extended stretch of sunny weather!