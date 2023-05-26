Warm holiday weekend

**FROST ADVISORY 2 AM- 8 AM FRIDAY FOR TIOGA COUNTY**

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Frost possible. Low: 36-43.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 70-79.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear skies and not as cold. Low: 43-50.

Sunday: Warm with sunshine. High: 81. Low: 52.

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 84. Low: 54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 82. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 83. Low: 58.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Low: 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 83. Low: 56.

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather will be the storyline as high pressure settles in overhead. Lows tonight will fall into the low-40s. A Frost Advisory is posted for Tioga County for temperatures falling into the mid-30s.

The Memorial Day weekend will feature sunny skies and warm temperatures, with highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper-70s and low-80s. Memorial Day itself will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

The sunny and warm weather remains for the rest of the week, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

