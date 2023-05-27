American flags fill Windsor Village Green in honor of Memorial Day

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Over 100 American flags were set up on the Village Green in Windsor to honor fallen veterans this Memorial Day weekend.

The initiative was started by Joe Urda, a former U.S. Navy Mortician, and his wife in 2014. The annual tradition has continued since.

The first year, Urda said his wife and family purchased 50 flags to set up on the green but the number has now grown to over 100.

As the event grew Urda wanted to find an organization to sponsor the event and the Windsor Presbyterian Church now supports it.

“They do it as a fundraiser,” said Urda. “If you sponsor a flag you can put a tag on it for who it’s in memory of and if it was a casualty or death.”

Urda recalled being stationed in Japan when members of the U.S. Navy lost their lives after a Navy aircraft was shot down over the Sea of Japan by North Koreans in 1969. He said the incident was initially kept quiet, but once the internet was invented he felt obligated to let the public know what had happened.

“It bothered me that maybe no one knows about this,” said Urda. “I went online and I left a message on a military website.”

The post he made on the internet forum led him to connect with a woman who lost her father in the shootdown incident, who he is still in touch with to this day.

“She was five years old when her father was killed,” said Urda. “She found that article and now she’s a grown girl and she got a hold of me.”

Each year Urda honors this woman’s father by placing a tag on one of the Village Green’s flags in his memory.

The display will be available to view through Memorial Day weekend and through the following week.

