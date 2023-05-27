Broome County Arts Council launches 2023-24 ‘Artist in Residence’ applications

BCAC paintings
BCAC paintings(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Arts Council is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 Artist in Residence program. The arts council will award 8 residencies beginning September 2023 and ending November 2024.

Winners of these 8 inaugural residencies will be provided space, tools, and time to create, transforming the landscape of possibilities for the selected artists and the communities around them. Residents will be chosen by an outside jury of professional artists and awards will be announced the second week of August 2023.

At this time, housing is not included. However, each Resident Artist will be provided with their own private studio at BCAC with 24/7 access as well as the use of the Digital Art Lab and design programs during regular business hours. Residencies will culminate in a public First Friday exhibition in their studio and Artists may enjoy the opportunity to sell and show their work through Artisan Gallery.

In order to apply, you must be a resident of Broome, Tioga or Chenango Counties. Applications can be found here and they are due June 15th by 11:59 pm. There is a one-time, non-refundable fee of $35. For more information, you can call 607-723-4620 ext 2 or email artresidency@broomearts.org

