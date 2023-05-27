Cinema Saver to close this summer

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Cinema Saver, a movie theatre located on Madison Avenue in Endicott, has announced it will be closing its doors on July 27th.

Owners Bruce and Amber Gregory said the theatre was never able to fully recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic, where the theatre was forced to close for a full year.

They said the thing they will miss the most is interacting with their customers.

“I think mostly were going to miss the people,” said Bruce Gregory. “For so many people this is their little place to come and hang out, get away from life for a little while and visit with other people.”

“People have been reaching out on Facebook and have been stopping by saying can we give you donations, can we keep you open,” said Amber Gregory. “They’ve been telling us stories like when I was a little kid my mom used to bring me here now I bring my kids here. We’re gonna really miss the people.”

The owners are reminding people who may have Cinema Saver gift cards lying around to use them up before July 27.

They said you can use them to see a movie, or if none of the movies interest you can always stop by for popcorn and a soda to-go.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.