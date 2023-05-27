Endicott Police respond to two-car crash with injuries

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Several Endicott police officers responded to a two-car crash in the village Friday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the corner of Tracy Street and Jackson Avenue. According to Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey, there are injuries but we’re not sure to what extent.

A 12 News crew said crime scene tape is up around the area and there are two heavily damaged vehicles.

We’re working to learn what caused the crash. Stay with us as more information comes into our newsroom.

