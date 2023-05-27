Binghamton (WBNG) -- Friday people around the nation celebrated National Don’t Fry Day, and the Broome County Health Department urged everyone to protect their skin for the holiday weekend.

Public Health Educator for the Broome County Health Department Abby Kaiser said every Friday before Memorial Day they recognize this holiday to encourage people to practice sun-safe methods. She said if traveling with kids, parents must be mindful that children under the age of six months are not able to use sunscreen, and should be protected with long sleeves, sunglasses, and hats.

She said it’s important for people of all skin tones should protect their skin from UV ray exposure.

“People of all skin tones need to wear sunscreen even though it might not be visible, we know that tan skin is damaged skin.” said Kaiser “People with darker skin tones are more likely to be diagnosed later when melanoma is more deadly, so we want to make sure that people of all skin tones are taking the steps to be safe.”

The Health Department said they hope everyone has a fun and safe weekend.

