Renovations at Grippen Park underway

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Construction is underway at Endicott’s Grippen Park. It includes upgrades to the building that once housed a BMX track and an ice rink.

Broome County Parks Director Brenda Gowe said the construction will involve the existing building being repurposed not demolished, returning as a seasonal ice rink.

“We definitely don’t want to demolish the building, so we’re looking at renovating the building as a whole,” said Gowe. “We will be replacing the roof, replacing the siding and doing some other interior upgrades so it can be used while people are ice skating or using the building for any other events.”

In the Spring, Summer and Fall when the ice rink is not in use the Parks Department is hoping a mix of different community events could take place once the building is complete.

“Anything that would benefit from being undercover like farmer’s markets or things of that nature,” said Gowe. “We would like to do a Broome Bands Together West, we are doing that at Otsiningo Park now but we would like to bring that to the Endicott community as well.”

Exterior upgrades are also coming to the park including a new basketball court, playground and wiffleball field.

The projects are expected to be completed at different points in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.