Summer-like warmth for Sunday!

Tonight: Clear skies and seasonable. Low: 45-51.

Sunday: Warm with sunshine. High: 77-85.

Sunday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 44-53.

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 84. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 81. Low: 53.

Wednesday: Sunny with some high clouds. High: 83. Low: 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Low: 59.

Friday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers. High: 82. Low: 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Low: 51.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in control, allowing for clear skies overnight. Lows will fall into the upper-40s.

Sunday will see highs in the low-to-mid 80s under sunny skies. Memorial Day will see highs in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies.

Quiet weather remains for the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of some light rain on Friday. Temperatures during this stretch of weather will be in the low-to-mid 80s, with Thursday nearing the upper-80s. Saturday will see highs in the upper-70s.

