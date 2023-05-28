Binghamton baseball falls in America East championship, 6-1 to Maine

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton University baseball team lost 6-1 to Maine in the America East championship game on Saturday.

The Bearcats were the reigning champions but could not complete a late comeback to defend their title.

Maine got out to an early lead as Jake Rainess hit a solo home run in the 1st inning for the Black Bears.

They added onto it in the second with a Ryan Turenne RBI single. Then, home runs from Jeremiah Jenkins, Jake Marquez, and Quinn McDaniel gave Maine a 6-0 lead after seven innings.

In the ninth, Kevin Gsell got Binghamton on the board with a solo home run himself. But the Bearcats could not muster any more offense and had their season come to a close.

Binghamton finished the year with a 29-23 overall record and 12-12 mark in conference.

