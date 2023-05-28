Pilot killed when plane crashes near Norwich

Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWICH (WBNG) -- Authorities said one person was killed when a single-engine plane crashed near Norwich Sunday afternoon.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot was the only occupant of the plane. They were pronounced dead the scene.

The sheriff’s office noted it was unable to reveal more details about the crash because the investigation belongs to the National Safety Transportation Board.

The Norwich and Plymouth fire departments also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional information.

