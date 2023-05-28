Warm Memorial Day!

Tonight: Clear skies and seasonable. Low: 46-53.

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 79-87.

Monday Night: Mainly clear skies. Low: 48-55.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 81. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Sunny with some high clouds. High: 84. Low: 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Low: 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 85. Low: 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Low: 52.

Sunday: Sunny. High: 80. Low: 53.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in control, allowing for clear skies overnight. Lows will fall into the low-50.

Memorial Day will feature bright sunshine, and warm temperatures, with most spots reaching the mid-80s. Make sure you wear sunscreen if you will be outside for an extended period, as the UV index will be 8, meaning burns can occur in less than 25 minutes. Lows Monday night will fall into the low-50s.

The quiet weather will remain for the rest of the week, with highs in the low-80s on Tuesday, and the mid-to-upper 80s up until Friday. A weak cold front will bring more seasonable temperatures for the weekend, with highs for Saturday and Sunday in the upper-70s and low-80s.

