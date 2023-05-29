Binghamton German Club hosts Little Germany Outdoor breakfast for fallen veterans

By Stefan Ayanian
Published: May. 29, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Every summer on Memorial Day, locals gather at the Binghamton German Club for the “Little Germany in the Woods” outdoor breakfast to remember our fallen soldiers.

Four hundred guests line up to dig into a homemade breakfast prepared by club volunteers. Who serve up thousands of hot griddled pancakes, and hundreds of eggs and make their own marble rye bread.

President of the club, Angie Shoonmaker, praises her staff for devoting their time and effort to putting on these events for a worthy cause.

“They put their passion and their dedication into everything they do. Whether that be former military members, or German club members, or whatever they’re doing now,” said Shoonmaker

Members who have been active for a long time, feel that these events provide a means to really what was sacrificed to commemorate the holiday. Something they feel everyone should keep in mind about Memorial Day to honor our veterans and those who’ve given their lives in service to our country.

Helping and serving those who gave their time to allow us to enjoy these wonderful days with our family, is something that vets value. A way to remember those who’ve laid down their lives to protect our freedom and allow us to pass along patriotism among us.

