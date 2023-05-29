Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Richmond in extras to close out series

By Jackson Neill
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got a walk-off win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Rowdey Jordan drew a walk with the bases loaded to win the game.

The Flying Squirrels got the early 1-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI single from Brady Whalen.

Binghamton then scored six unanswered in the next two innings as Brandon McIlwain had a 2-RBI double, Joe Suozzi hit a sacrifice fly, and Tanner Murphy crushed a three-run home run.

Richmond then battled back to make it a one run game after Marco Luciano and Andy Thomas each drove in runs.

The Rumble Ponies jumped back out to a two run lead in the sixth before the Flying Squirrels tied it in the eighth. They then traded runs in the ninth and after Richmond scored once in the top of the tenth, Binghamton scored twice in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.

Next up, Binghamton will be on the road to take on the Altoona Curve on Tuesday with first pitch at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott Crash on Tracy Street
Endicott Police respond to two-car crash with injuries
Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children...
Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions, police say
Developer plans to open new business where The Colonial once was
Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign kicks off today
Cinema Saver
Cinema Saver to close this summer

Latest News

Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Richmond in extras to close out series
Deposit-Hancock's Abby Russell warms up before her team won the sectional title.
Deposit-Hancock wins big over Southern Cayuga for second straight Section 4 Class D softball title
Deposit-Hancock wins big over Southern Cayuga for second straight Section 4 Class D softball title
The Windsor softball team celebrates at home plate during their sectional championship win over...
Windsor gets out in front early and holds on for win over Chenango Valley in the Section 4 Class B softball championship