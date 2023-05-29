Binghamton Rumble Ponies walk-off Richmond in extras to close out series

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies got a walk-off win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Rowdey Jordan drew a walk with the bases loaded to win the game.

The Flying Squirrels got the early 1-0 lead in the first inning off an RBI single from Brady Whalen.

Binghamton then scored six unanswered in the next two innings as Brandon McIlwain had a 2-RBI double, Joe Suozzi hit a sacrifice fly, and Tanner Murphy crushed a three-run home run.

Richmond then battled back to make it a one run game after Marco Luciano and Andy Thomas each drove in runs.

The Rumble Ponies jumped back out to a two run lead in the sixth before the Flying Squirrels tied it in the eighth. They then traded runs in the ninth and after Richmond scored once in the top of the tenth, Binghamton scored twice in the bottom of the frame to seal the win.

Next up, Binghamton will be on the road to take on the Altoona Curve on Tuesday with first pitch at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.