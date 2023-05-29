Cheri Lindsey Park pool, other pools, open for Memorial Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local pools for the summer are officially open.

With the summer heat coming in, the demand for pools is being felt locally. Some community members visited Cheri Lindsey Park to cool down. Hasson Thompson, one local resident, said the pool is the best place to be when it’s hot out.

“Enjoy the weather and the pool is the place to be at!” Thompson said.

The Cheri Lindsey Park Pool is open from 12:30 to 6:45 p.m. The pool is free to the public and is “first-come-first-served.”

Floatation devices must be coast guard approved and bathing suits must be worn, according to park rules.

