Dry and warm weather remains

d
d(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clear skies and seasonable. Low: 46-54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 77-84.

Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low: 45-51.

(WBNG)

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 84. Low: 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Low: 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 88. Low: 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Low: 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Low: 53.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 77. Low: 55.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in control, allowing for clear skies overnight. Lows will fall into the low-50s.

The sunny and warm weather will continue throughout the week, with highs in the low-80s Tuesday to the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

A weak front passes Friday evening, but there will be very little moisture. This front will allow temperatures to fall to more seasonable levels for the weekend, with highs in the low-80s.

Next week starts off dry with sunshine and highs in the upper-70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot killed when plane crashes near Norwich
Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children...
Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions, police say
Endicott Crash on Tracy Street
Endicott Police respond to two-car crash with injuries
Developer plans to open new business where The Colonial once was
Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign kicks off today

Latest News

wbng
Smooth sailing
Warm Memorial Day!
Warm Memorial Day!
Summer-like warmth for Sunday!