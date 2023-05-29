Dry and warm weather remains

Tonight: Clear skies and seasonable. Low: 46-54.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Remaining warm. High: 77-84.

Tuesday Night: Clear skies. Low: 45-51.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 84. Low: 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Low: 5.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 88. Low: 61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 81. Low: 52.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Low: 53.

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 77. Low: 55.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure remains in control, allowing for clear skies overnight. Lows will fall into the low-50s.

The sunny and warm weather will continue throughout the week, with highs in the low-80s Tuesday to the mid-to-upper 80s Wednesday through Friday.

A weak front passes Friday evening, but there will be very little moisture. This front will allow temperatures to fall to more seasonable levels for the weekend, with highs in the low-80s.

Next week starts off dry with sunshine and highs in the upper-70s.

