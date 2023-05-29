Fire officials say kitchen blaze is example of why people should ‘stay low’ in fires

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Fire Department is offering fire-safety advice after responding to a fire in the city Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the department said people should remain low to the ground if their home is on fire to avoid smoke inhalation.

The department shared pictures of a kitchen fire at 26 Broome St. The photos show a kitchen wall with the top half of the wall being charred by smoke but the lower half of the wall nearly untouched.

“This is a great example of why you should stay low in the event of a structure fire,” the department said.

Also shown in the photo are cabinets and a ceiling that are destroyed by flames.

The department said firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and no one was injured as a result of the blaze.

