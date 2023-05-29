Johnson City service honors fallen veterans on Memorial Day

Johnson City (WBNG) -- Congressman Marc Molinaro gave remarks today at the Johnson City memorial service in honor of Memorial Day.

For Molinaro, today is about giving remembrance and recognition to those who sacrificed to protect this Country.

“This is the moment we pause as a nation to recognize those men and women who gave their last and fullest measure and devotion to a nation that is grateful,” said Molinaro.

“When we gather together today we not only remember them, their service, their sacrifice, but we also have to keep in mind the countless lives that lived on with enormous loss, and the men and women who are safeguarding our freedoms across the globe today”.

The community of Johnson City in agreement with the Congressman, met today at veterans park to honor those fallen heroes.

Festivities include a performance from the Johnson City high school marching band, as well as a speech from Broome County Executive Jason Garner.

There are 23,000 veterans buried in Broome County, a stat highlighting the importance of a day like Memorial Day, to unite and honor those who served to protect the Country.

“We are living in a time where we always find fault with one another, it’s a very divisive moment in American history, but these ceremonies and the men and women no matter the branch of government they served in, they bring us together for one common purpose and that purpose is not only to celebrate their sacrifice and service but to remember the very liberties and freedoms that they fought to protect”.

