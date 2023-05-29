Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of May 29. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Milling West Chenango Road from May 30 to June 2. Expect delays.

Paving West Chenango Road. Expect delays.

Cleaning ditches on Tunnel Road, Trim Street, Middle Stella Ireland Road, North Sanford Road, Sanitary Springs Road and Bridge Street.

Culvert pipe work on Stratmill and Brady Hill roads.

Road paintings on various Broome County roads.

Patching potholes on various Broome County roads.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

