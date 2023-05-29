Smooth sailing

MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 (82-86) Wind E 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 52 (48-54) Wind SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind SSE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 50 Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 Low 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 Low 56

High pressure continues to spin over the northeast U.S. Except for a couple of backdoor fronts, our weather

is going to be quiet, sunny and warm.

This high will also keep a couple of coastal lows well to our south. Dry and sunny conditions continue

through the week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.