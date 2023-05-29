Smooth sailing
Sunny and Hot
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 (82-86) Wind E 5-10 mph
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 52 (48-54) Wind SE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind SSE 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 50 Wind S 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 Low 54
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 Low 56
High pressure continues to spin over the northeast U.S. Except for a couple of backdoor fronts, our weather
is going to be quiet, sunny and warm.
This high will also keep a couple of coastal lows well to our south. Dry and sunny conditions continue
through the week.
