Smooth sailing

Sunny and Hot
By Brian Schroeder
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONDAY, MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 (82-86) Wind E 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 52 (48-54) Wind SE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind SSE 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 50 Wind S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 Low 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 86 Low 56

High pressure continues to spin over the northeast U.S. Except for a couple of backdoor fronts, our weather

is going to be quiet, sunny and warm.

This high will also keep a couple of coastal lows well to our south. Dry and sunny conditions continue

through the week.

Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign kicks off today

