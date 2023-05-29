New York State Police honor fallen Trooper Skinner

(WBNG) -- New York State Police honored a fallen trooper Monday.

Trooper Christopher G. Skinner was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in the Town of Chenango. He was 42-years-old.

Police noted that he was patrolling a construction zone and made a traffic stop when he was struck. Trooper Skinner was interviewing the driver when a driver of another vehicle intentionally struck him. He died instantly.

He was a 13-year veteran of the New York State Police.

