Whitney Point celebrates Memorial Day

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- The Village of Whitney Point held its Memorial Day Parade Monday morning.

People gathered around Main Street with their flags waving and enjoying the festivities as veterans marched onto Collins Street toward the Riverside Cemetary. Community members followed them.

Retired United States Navy Members Christopher Kelly said the parade was a chance to bring back patriotism and honor the heroes who made the sacrifice to preserve freedom.

“[It] gives us a chance to remember, the ones that gave their sacrifice: The real heroes,” Kelly said. “You know it gives us a chance to honor them and bring back what patriotism is all about.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.