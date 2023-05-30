Annual Owego Kiwanis Radio Day

By Julia Laude
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Kiwanis International is a non-profit that focuses on changing the world by serving children.

Members organize 150,000 service projects and raise nearly $100 million every year for their communities. Owego Kiwanis Board Member Noreen Dolen and the President of the Owego Kiwanis Club Keith Nichols joined Around the Tiers to talk about how they are serving their community.

The Owego Kiwanis Radio Day will be held on June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owego Antiques.

