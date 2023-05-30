Binghamton seeking extra crossing guards for 2023 to 2024 school year

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The City of Binghamton is looking for crossing guards for the 2023 to 2024 school year. The position is part-time and you get paid $43.75 per day.

Sergeant of Binghamton Police Department’s Traffic Division Jasmine Mujic said the department is trying to have enough crossing guards in case someone calls out. There are 36 intersections and there are currently 36 crossing guards. They are hoping to get five more.

“They are at the crosswalks, several years ago we went through intersections and decided which intersections should have crossing guards and they are mainly there to cross the school kids when they are let out, so they are there in the morning for like an hour and twenty minutes and in the afternoon for like an hour and fifteen minutes at the school dismissal,” said Sgt. Mujic.

A crossing guard’s main duties are to direct traffic at crosswalks near schools, assist children crossing the street, slow down traffic in school zones and instruct younger children to take precautions when crossing.

Stg. Mujic said if the intersections are not covered, police have to take care of cross-guard duties.

