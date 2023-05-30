Binghamton business damaged after vehicle drives into building

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Police responded to the corner of Vestal Ave and South Washington Street Monday evening after reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in Binghamton.

A 12 News crew at the scene says the business 4Ever Nails & Spa had significant damage. The business is located in a small plaza along Vestal Ave.

A tow truck was leaving the scene when 12 News arrived around 7:45 p.m. and several Binghamton Police vehicles were still present.

We’re working to learn if there are any injuries and how the crash happened in the first place.

