Binghamton business damaged after vehicle drives into building

By Scott Sasina
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Police responded to the corner of Vestal Ave and South Washington Street Monday evening after reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in Binghamton.

A 12 News crew at the scene says the business 4Ever Nails & Spa had significant damage. The business is located in a small plaza along Vestal Ave.

A tow truck was leaving the scene when 12 News arrived around 7:45 p.m. and several Binghamton Police vehicles were still present.

We’re working to learn if there are any injuries and how the crash happened in the first place.

Stay with us as new information comes into our newsroom.

