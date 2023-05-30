Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FENTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal train crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the crash occurred in the area of Crocker Hill Road and Depot Hill Road in the Town of Fenton.

Authorities did not disclose additional details about the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for additional details.

