Is there any hope for beneficial rain this week?

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) -

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot killed when plane crashes near Norwich
Binghamton business to reopen after vehicle hits it
Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
New York State Police honor fallen Trooper Skinner
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash

Latest News

Is there any hope of beneficial rainfall this week?
wbng
Warm days
d
Dry and warm weather remains
Dry and warm weather remains