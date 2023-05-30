Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is seeking the public’s help with finding a missing person.

The department said Thomas P. Rath, 33, of Ithaca was last seen in the natural area behind Lowe’s on May 17. Police noted that this area is commonly referred to as “The Jungle.”

Police said Rath’s disappearance has been labeled as suspicious in nature and officers are concerned for his safety.

Rath is described by police as 6 feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded shirt and carrying a blue bag. He has many tattoos, including a black and pink heart on his neck.

Authorities said a joint foot search for Rath was conducted in The Jungle on May 27 but Rath was not found.

Anyone with information about Rath’s disappearance is asked to contact Ithaca Police.

