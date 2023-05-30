Man gets 20 years in prison for sex crimes against child under 13

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a Davenport, NY man for sex crimes against a child.

The district attorney’s office said Jeremie G. Hoyt, 43, was convicted for course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a class B violent felony. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Between January and August 2019, Hoyt engaged in at least two acts of oral sexual conduct with a child under 13 years old in Davenport, the district attorney’s office said.

The office noted that Hoyt was also ordered to submit a DNA sample to the New York State DNA Databank and ordered to pay a $1,000 crime victim’s fee. He will need to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

“This 20-year state prison sentence serves the interest of justice,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith. “Whenever anyone victimizes a child, I will work with law enforcement to ensure that the person is held accountable for their atrocious actions.”

