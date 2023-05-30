Man pleads not guilty to deadly New Year’s Day hit-and-run
(WBNG) -- Bradley A. Law, 34, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal motor and criminal possession of a firearm in Broome County Court, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Law was charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old Brennan Loveless, who was riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on New Year’s Day in the Town of Colesville. Loveless was an eighth-grade student at the Hapursville Central School District.
Law was arraigned on the indictment. His future court date has not been announced.
