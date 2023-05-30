Man pleads not guilty to deadly New Year’s Day hit-and-run

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Bradley A. Law, 34, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal motor and criminal possession of a firearm in Broome County Court, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Law was charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old Brennan Loveless, who was riding his bicycle. The crash occurred on New Year’s Day in the Town of Colesville. Loveless was an eighth-grade student at the Hapursville Central School District.

Law was arraigned on the indictment. His future court date has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot killed when plane crashes near Norwich
Binghamton business to reopen after vehicle hits it
Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian
New York State Police honor fallen Trooper Skinner
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash

Latest News

Binghamton Fluorescent closes after 77 years
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’
Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in plane crash
Vehicle rolls over on Vestal Parkway