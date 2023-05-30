No injuries reported in Norwich apartment fire

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023
NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Norwich Fire Department said it responded to a fire at Peacock Manor Apartments on Monday.

The department noted that crews arrived at the scene around 2:10 and encountered heavy smoke conditions on the first floor. Firefighters then went inside the apartment complex and located the fire. it was extinguished and under control within minutes of arrival.

The department noted that several people were evaluated by EMS at the scene. Two of them were taken to UHS Chenango Memorial ER for smoke inhalation. They were both released later. No firefighters were injured.

Fire officials thanked the building’s fire system, fire doors and sprinkler system for keeping the blaze to a minimum.

