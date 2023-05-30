Reason small plane crashed near Norwich still a mystery

A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.
A plane similar to the Cessna 182D that crashed. This is not a picture of the exact plane.(MGN Online)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that it still does not know why a single-engine plane crashed just outside of Norwich, killing the pilot, over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The NTSB said it opened an investigation into the crash and identified the plane as a Cessna 182D. The board said an investigator will document the accident site and the plane and gather witness statements if they are available. It will also look into communications with air traffic control facilities.

A preliminary report, which is expected in two to three weeks, will detail the facts and circumstances of the crash. However, a final report, which would list the probable cause and contributing factors of the crash, could take up to two years.

On Sunday, authorities and fire crews in Chenango County responded to the crash, which happened in a field just a mile west of Lt. Warren Eaton Airport, around 3 p.m. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the pilot was killed in the crash and was the only occupant on board.

Details, since the crash occurred, have remained sparse.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pilot killed when plane crashes near Norwich
Binghamton business damaged after vehicle drives into building
New York State Police honor fallen Trooper Skinner
Investigators said the walls and floors of the home were disintegrating, and the children...
Parents arrested after 7 kids found living in deplorable conditions, police say
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

Latest News

Man gets 20 years in prison for sex crimes against child under 13
Ithaca Police say missing man’s dissapearance is ‘suspicious’
Binghamton seeking extra crossing guards for 2023 to 2024 school year
Deputies investigating fatal crash involving train and pedestrian