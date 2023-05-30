Reason small plane crashed near Norwich still a mystery

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday that it still does not know why a single-engine plane crashed just outside of Norwich, killing the pilot, over the Memorial Day Weekend.

The NTSB said it opened an investigation into the crash and identified the plane as a Cessna 182D. The board said an investigator will document the accident site and the plane and gather witness statements if they are available. It will also look into communications with air traffic control facilities.

A preliminary report, which is expected in two to three weeks, will detail the facts and circumstances of the crash. However, a final report, which would list the probable cause and contributing factors of the crash, could take up to two years.

On Sunday, authorities and fire crews in Chenango County responded to the crash, which happened in a field just a mile west of Lt. Warren Eaton Airport, around 3 p.m. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the pilot was killed in the crash and was the only occupant on board.

Details, since the crash occurred, have remained sparse.

