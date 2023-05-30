TUESDAY: Sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 50 (46-52) Wind S 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 84 (80-86) Wind SSW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 54 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88 Low 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, partly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 88 Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 80 Low 52

High pressure continues to spin over the northeast U.S. Our weather continues to be quiet.

We’ll be sunny, warm and dry.

This high will continues to keep a coastal low well to our south. Dry and sunny conditions continue

through the week.

A front will come through Friday and into Saturday. With dry air in place, the chance of showers

is very low. Not cool, but cooler Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

