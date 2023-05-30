Warm days
Cool nights
TUESDAY: Sunny. High 82 (78-84) Wind S 5-10 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 50 (46-52) Wind S 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 84 (80-86) Wind SSW 3-8 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 54 Wind L&V
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 88 Low 56
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, partly cloudy. A few showers. 20% High 88 Low 58
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, showers. 20% High 80 Low 52
High pressure continues to spin over the northeast U.S. Our weather continues to be quiet.
We’ll be sunny, warm and dry.
This high will continues to keep a coastal low well to our south. Dry and sunny conditions continue
through the week.
A front will come through Friday and into Saturday. With dry air in place, the chance of showers
is very low. Not cool, but cooler Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
