2 injured, 1 flown to hospital after motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Otsego County

By WBNG Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said two people were ejected from a motorcycle in a crash that occurred in the Town of Cherry Valley on Tuesday.

State Police said the passenger on the motorcycle had to be flown to Albany Medical Center via helicopter for their injuries after a pickup truck made a left-hand turn on Route 20 at Skopeletti Road and entered the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Basset Hospital via ambulance.

The conditions of the two people on the motorcycle were not released.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, police said.

