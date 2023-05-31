Binghamton Fluorescent says its finale goodbyes

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After 77 years, on Tuesday, Binghamton fluorescent turned off their lights for the last time.

Owner Andy Shuman said it’s a bittersweet feeling, as he celebrates both his birthday and retirement from the store after working in the family-owned business for over 40 years.

He said the company has provided residents with various kinds of lighting equipment and has formed many relationships with residents throughout the decades. And although he is retiring, this is not goodbye.

“I think I’m going to do some volunteering” said Shuman “I am going to be establishment an office for consult for lighting at northern lights lamp shop in Endicott... and well see how it goes.”

He said it’s been a great run and is grateful for all the support and kind words he has received.

